Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 17 August 2021 22:00 Hits: 5

Shutterstock

Hope Solo says she witnessed Megan Rapinoe "almost bullying" teammates into kneeling during the national anthem. The only problem: Solo was kicked off the team before those protests ever began.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/08/former-teammate-makes-sketchy-claim-megan-rapinoe-gets-immediately-shot/