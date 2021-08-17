Men injured in homophobic attack in Birmingham’s Gay Village

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 17 August 2021 08:40

Police hunting suspects in black SUV who shouted abuse, stole a phone and attacked the pair, knocking one unconscious

Two men were attacked with bottles and subjected to homophobic abuse in an “appalling hate crime” in Birmingham’s Gay Village, police have said.

Rob and Patrick, who are in their 30s, were outside the Missing bar on Saturday night when four men in a black SUV shouted homophobic abuse at them before getting out of the car and assaulting them.

Woke up today to these messages- Ron & Patrick were brutally attacked outside @MissingBarBrum last night. Another Day, another horrific homophobic attack on the #LGBTQI community. - These attacks are unfortunately becoming more & more frequent. pic.twitter.com/Pa1gJz531i

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/aug/17/men-injured-in-homophobic-attack-in-birminghams-gay-village