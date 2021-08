Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 16 August 2021 21:11 Hits: 8

Shutterstock/Simon & Schuster promotional image

"I think she’s a coward," Mary Trump said of Meghan McCain. "I literally can’t remember the last time somebody was that disrespectful to me.... she's awful. I mean, she’s just a nonentity."

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/08/mary-trump-rips-meghan-mccain-disrespectful-coward/