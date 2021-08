Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 14 August 2021 17:00 Hits: 4

Screenshot/The Hill

RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel believes Democrats want to "take away my right to call myself a mom" and replace it completely with the term "birthing person."

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/08/republicans-whining-joe-biden-wants-take-away-word-mom/