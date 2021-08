Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 14 August 2021 23:00 Hits: 4

Shutterstock

The conspiracist felt it was discriminatory that they weren't allowed to put up "homophobic" posters at the grocery store, and claimed they weren't allowing him to exercise his evangelical beliefs.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/08/evangelical-says-religious-belief-make-posters-perverts-authorities-said-no/