Manchester Pride to launch review after row over funding cuts

Published on Friday, 13 August 2021

City’s LGBT community dismayed at axing of charities’ funding while boss given £20k pay rise

One of Britain’s biggest Pride events has vowed to conduct a “transparent review” of its purpose and finances after being criticised for ending its funding of two community charities while giving its chief executive a £20,000 pay rise.

There was widespread outrage among Manchester’s LGBT community last week when it emerged that Manchester Pride was cutting regular funding for a condom distribution scheme it had supported for 27 years, blaming a drop in income caused by the pandemic.

