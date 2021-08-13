Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 13 August 2021 09:43 Hits: 6

Even though to men it might sound like something from the ’50s, working women are still labeled as ‘bossy’ or ‘impossible’ at some point in their professional careers just because they’re, well, women.

Bess Kalb is a writer whose friend decided to do something about it. Namely, she set up an email account under a fake men’s name, and she made up a whole male persona to act as her assistant. So, whenever a sexist customer goes out of line, she uses her male persona to reply to them.

Unfortunately, this is not an isolated case, and it turns out that many other women have similar stories as well. Following Kalb’s tweet, many women responded with their stories, and you can check them out for yourself below.

9.

8.

7.

6.

5.

4.

3.

2.

1.

Source: Bored Panda

The post Woman Invents a Male Assistant To Respond To Sexist Males Who Treat Her Differently appeared first on Femalista.

Read more https://www.femalista.com/woman-invents-a-male-assistant-to-respond-to-sexist-males-who-treat-her-differently/