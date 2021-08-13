Two Friends Start Off Body-Positivity Challenge Showing How The Same Clothes Look On Different Body Types

Articles

The fashion industry and its unrealistic standards, accompanied by high expectations, have made millions of girls and women around the world feel insecure about themselves. Yes, the stigma around plus-size models is slowly fading away, but the steps are so slow that they’re barely noticeable.

One of the best things about living in 2021, though, is that the internet and social media are widely available, which means that people can take matters into their own hands more easily and rewrite the rules!

Denise Mercedes is a plus-size model that decided to do just that: change the rules! She launched a challenge on TikTok named “Style Not Size” with her friend Maria Castellanos, and the challenge sees the two of them putting on the same outfits, even though they’re different sizes. Her videos have since been viewed by millions of people, and more than 30 million people liked them.

