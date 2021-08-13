Experience: I went to the same nightclub for 1,000 nights

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 13 August 2021 09:00 Hits: 4

I only drink tap water when I’m there, but I get a high from the music and dancing

When I was seven, there was something on television about a gay politician. My mum, with great vitriol, said: “That’s disgusting.” I thought, I had better not tell her about my views on the matter because she might reject me. I was too frightened.

I knew I was gay then, but I didn’t come out until I was 30. While I kept my sexuality a secret, music meant a lot to me: it had an allure that I felt certain men also had – but in both cases I couldn’t quite express it.

Related: Experience: amnesia made me forget ever making an album

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/2021/aug/13/experience-same-nightclub-1000-nights