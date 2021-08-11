The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Batman’s sidekick, Robin, comes out as LGBTQ in new comic

DC’s latest issue of Batman: Urban Legends shows the superhero’s companion accepting a date invitation from another male character

More than 80 years since he was first introduced to readers, and after decades of homoerotic subtext with his companion Batman, comics’ most trusty sidekick Robin has canonically come out as LGBTQ+.

In a cliffhanger ending to DC’s latest issue of Batman: Urban Legends, the current iteration of the Boy Wonder, Tim Drake, is shown accepting a date invitation from his friend Bernard, having just rescued him from a villain while in disguise as Robin.

