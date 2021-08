Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 10 August 2021 19:21 Hits: 14

White House/Shutterstock

A Fox host fumed that Vogue profiled Jen Psaki instead of Melania Trump, who she called "the most consequential fashion icon in the White House since Jackie O."

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/08/conservatives-seethe-envy-vogue-profiles-jen-psaki-not-melania-trump/