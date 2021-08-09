Mom Deletes 14-Year-Old Influencer Daughter’s Instagram and TikTok With Over 1.7 Million Followers

Articles

Fernanda Rocha Kanner is a mom from Brazil who decided to take drastic measures when it comes to her daughter’s social media accounts. Namely, her 14-year-old daughter Valentina got her 1.7 million followers TikTok and Instagram accounts deleted because the mom believes they’re unhealthy, and she didn’t want her daughter to judge herself based on the online feedback she receives.

Valentina, that goes by the online name Nina Rios, had gained more than 1.7 million followers on Instagram and TikTok before her mom decided to delete her accounts.

Fernanda believes that the role of the mother is ‘not to be your buddy’, and she’s confident her daughter will realize that when she grows up.

“I don’t think it’s healthy even for an adult and much less for a teenager to base her self-discovery on online feedback. It’s hard enough for you to find out who you are at 14 years old. When there are two million you’ve never seen in your life thinking they know you, it’s even more dangerous. It’s easier to lose yourself.” – the mom added.

Fernanda also said that she knows her decision was ‘radical’, but quite ‘necessary’.

When was the time she decided enough was enough? When she scrolled through her daughter’s accounts and saw ’30 identical selfies and little dances that anyone can do’.

So, she didn’t want her daughter to grow up believing she’s this character.

Valentina said that she got quite angry when her mom deleted her accounts, but when asked whether she plans to return on social media, she said that she doesn’t want to at the moment.

“It’s going to be something that’s only going to get in my way and it will only make it worse.” – the 14-year-old noted.

