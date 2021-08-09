Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 09 August 2021 15:05 Hits: 6

One in five women who suffer violence will also experience homelessness compared to just one in a hundred who have no experience of violence, according to national data, and yet homelessness services do not currently reflect these women’s needs. Based on research published by the Centre for Homelessness Impact (CHI) and the Centre for Regional Economic …

Continue reading "Centre for Homeless Impact report: Better support needed for women who become homeless because of violence"

The post Centre for Homeless Impact report: Better support needed for women who become homeless because of violence appeared first on Equally Ours.

Read more https://www.equallyours.org.uk/centre-for-homeless-impact-report-better-support-needed-for-women-who-become-homeless-because-of-violence/