Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 07 August 2021 13:15 Hits: 12

Screenshot/Twitter

After defending his actions, which allegedly included kicking a student in the groin, Mark Samsel will finally give up his ability to substitute teach. Although he won't resign from his seat or stay away from youth.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/08/gop-legislator-reigned-day-terror-students-pledges-seek-treatment/