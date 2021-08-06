‘We can’t go back’: the Russian gay family who took refuge in Spain

Articles

Family was targeted in hate campaign on social media after appearing in a food chain’s ad

A Russian lesbian family who received death threats after they appeared in an advertisement for the food chain VkusVill say they feel safe in Barcelona and accepted for who they are.

The family were targeted in a hate campaign on social media after they appeared in the ad. The company later apologised and replaced the photo with one of a heterosexual family.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/aug/06/we-cant-go-back-the-russian-gay-family-who-took-refuge-in-spain