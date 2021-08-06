Pride in London cancelled due to Covid compliance challenges

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 06 August 2021 12:21 Hits: 5

Organisers say the parade can not go ahead safely and ‘no parade, no protest, means no Pride’

Pride celebrations will not go ahead in London as planned due to challenges with navigating Covid-19 guidelines and legislation for large-scale events, organisers said.

The event, which attracts hundreds of thousands of people each year, was due to take place on 11 September. Organisers said public health and wellbeing is their top priority.

