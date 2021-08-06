The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Pride in London cancelled due to Covid compliance challenges

Category: Sex Hits: 5

Organisers say the parade can not go ahead safely and ‘no parade, no protest, means no Pride’

Pride celebrations will not go ahead in London as planned due to challenges with navigating Covid-19 guidelines and legislation for large-scale events, organisers said.

The event, which attracts hundreds of thousands of people each year, was due to take place on 11 September. Organisers said public health and wellbeing is their top priority.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/aug/06/pride-in-london-cancelled-due-to-covid-compliance-challenges

