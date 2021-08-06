The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Amsterdam ‘stumbling stones’ commemorate gay victims of Nazis

Four brass memorial plaques embedded in street remember Jews and resistance fighters

More than 75 years after they were murdered in the gas chambers or shot, gay victims of Nazi persecution were remembered with “stumbling stones” laid in Amsterdam this week.

The Netherlands has about 8,500 Stolpersteine, (stumbling stones), the brass memorial plaques embedded in the street that call on passers-by to remember individual victims of the Nazi genocide and oppression, a mental “stumbling” that forces pedestrians to reckon with the past.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/aug/06/amsterdam-stumbling-stones-commemorate-gay-victims-of-nazis

