Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 06 August 2021 15:14 Hits: 4

Shutterstock

CEO John Adams learned the hard way that about half of his employees are people of color and/or queer after he took down Black Lives Matter signs and Pride flags.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/08/chain-fancy-butcher-shops-closes-staff-walks-owner-yanks-pride-flags-stores/