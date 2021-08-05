Former Bake Off winner to compete in Strictly’s first all-male pairing

Articles

John Whaite, who won baking show in 2012, says pairing will be ‘great step forward in representation’

• Strictly’s first male couple: small steps for John Whaite, a giant leap for TV

The former Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite will compete in Strictly Come Dancing’s first all-male partnership.

The 33-year-old chef is the fourth contestant to be confirmed for the next series of the BBC One show.

