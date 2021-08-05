Strictly’s first male couple: small steps for John Whaite, a giant leap for TV

Articles

Queer lives are increasingly visible on our screens, but with homophobia still rife the news that the former Bake Off winner will partner with a man on the show is a huge win

I know what some of you are thinking. Strictly is getting its first all-male partnership? Big deal. It’s 2021! There are LGBTQ+ relationships depicted on screen in all manner of TV shows all the time, from Emmerdale to It’s A Sin.Surely in an era where queer relationships are depicted as being everyday and normal, we shouldn’t make a fuss when same-sex couples are announced on TV shows. Right?

Wrong. Trust me on this: the news that former Bake Off winner John Whaite is to be part of the first all-male partnership on Strictly, a year after the first same-sex pairing between Nicola Adams and Katya Jones, does matter. It matters not just in terms of having LGBTQ+ lives fairly reflected on-screen, but because of the audience that watches Strictly (that is, families). In particular, those young people watching within those families, many of whom are working out their sexuality in secret and using television as a place to work out their place in the world, in the same way generations of queer people did before them. Seeing someone like Whaite (just like Adams) happy with a same-sex partner proves to them that they can have the same happy and fulfilling lives and relationships as straight people. “Just to see two men or two women dancing together, it’s not necessarily about sexuality, it’s just about intimacy and respect,” Whaite told the BBC.

