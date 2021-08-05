The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Russian gay family in controversial ad flee to Spain after threats

Lesbian couple faced hate campaign after supermarket chain VkusVill called the promotion ‘a mistake’

A lesbian couple and their family, who were featured in an advert for a Russian supermarket chain that led to a national scandal have fled the country after facing online abuse and death threats.

Mother Yuma, daughters Mila and Alina, and Alina’s girlfriend Ksyusha have said they were forced to leave Russia for Spain after they featured in an ad in which they said they enjoyed VkusVill’s onigiri rice balls and hummus.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/aug/05/russian-gay-family-in-controversial-ad-flee-to-spain-after-threats

