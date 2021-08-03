Matt Damon denies using homophobic slur ‘in personal life’

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 03 August 2021

Actor issues statement to Variety amid outrage over interview in which he says he recently ‘retired the f-slur’

Matt Damon has reportedly denied using a well-known homophobic slur “in his personal life”, after being widely criticized for revealing in a recent interview that he “retired” the term after his daughter told him it was unacceptable.

The Oscar-winning actor had told the Sunday Times that the word “was commonly used when I was a kid, with a different application”.

He said his daughter had taken him to task after he used the word in a joke “months ago”. “She went to her room and wrote a very long, beautiful treatise on how that word is dangerous. I said, ‘I retire the f-slur!’ I understood,” he said in the interview.

