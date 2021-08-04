Virginia Gay on the challenge of queering Cyrano: ‘I don’t want a tragedy right now’

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 04 August 2021 03:10 Hits: 2

When she set out to turn the Edmond Rostand classic into a feminist, gender-flipped love story, the beloved performer discovered a host of complications

Panache. It’s one of those beautifully evocative words – of showmanship, of skill, charm and easy extraversion – that comes to us from the French, via Edmond Rostand’s 1897 play Cyrano de Bergerac. It’s also something Virginia Gay has in spades, an actor who shot to national fame in television shows such as All Saints and Winners & Losers, but whose depth of talent is best experienced live on stage. She was a powerhouse and master of exuberance as a distinctly queer Calamity Jane in Richard Carroll’s Hayes Theatre production in 2016, and she hopes to rekindle that magic in her own adaptation of Cyrano for Melbourne Theatre Company, opening this week.

Gay knew she wanted to play Cyrano when she saw the UK’s National Theatre production with James McAvoy in the title role. “He did it without the nose,” she tells Guardian Australia via Zoom. As anyone familiar with the story knows, this is a weighty distinction: Cyrano’s defining feature is his enormous schnoz, the singular reason he believes he isn’t worthy enough to love the object of his affections, his distant cousin Roxane. “When you do it without a nose,” Gay explains, “it becomes abundantly clear that this is the most interesting person on stage, but they have decided that, for some reason, they are not worthy of love”.

Related: ‘We wanted a vaccine ad based on hope’: arts and community sector PSAs fill government ‘vacuum’

I cannot, as a queer performer, give my energy to a story that says queer love is impossible

Related: ‘Traumatic’: Hamilton and Come From Away musical cast and crew stood down without pay

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/stage/2021/aug/04/virginia-gay-on-the-challenge-of-queering-cyrano-i-dont-want-a-tragedy-right-now