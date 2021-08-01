The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Jane Hatfield obituary

My wife, Jane Hatfield, who has died aged 53 from ovarian cancer, described herself on her Twitter account as a “reluctant but determined cancer ‘patient’, charity CEO, parent, feminist”.

Jane was a wonderful mix of contradictions. Her commitment to public service lay alongside a playful, wicked sense of humour; her confidence in speaking truth to power belied her shyness and acute self-criticism. She could show her vulnerabilities while being focused and effective, ready to compromise while not making any concessions on her acute sense of justice. She was a passionate advocate for women’s health and equality and all LGBTQ+ causes.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/society/2021/aug/01/jane-hatfield-obituary

