Published on Sunday, 01 August 2021

Rapper appears to apologizein video on Wednesday

Artists including Elton John and Madonna condemn remarks

Lollapalooza cancelled a Chicago performance by the rapper DaBaby on Sunday because, the music festival said, it was “founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect and love”.

“With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight.”

