Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 01 August 2021 14:45 Hits: 4

Shutterstock

Francine Niyonsaba was first banned from her regular competition by the same rule affecting Caster Semenya and others. She made it to the Olympics anyway - just to get disqualified on another technicality.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/08/another-woman-high-natural-testosterone-disqualified-olympics/