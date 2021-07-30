‘No place in modern New Zealand’: government signals conversion practices ban

Category: Sex Hits: 3
Proposed legislation would make it an offence to perform conversion practices on anyone aged under 18
New Zealand has introduced legislation to ban conversion practices, saying the practice is harmful and has “no place in modern New Zealand”.
Conversion therapy refers to the practice, often by religious groups, of trying to “cure” people of their sexuality, gender expression, or LGBTQI identity.
