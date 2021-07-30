The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

‘No place in modern New Zealand’: government signals conversion practices ban

Proposed legislation would make it an offence to perform conversion practices on anyone aged under 18

New Zealand has introduced legislation to ban conversion practices, saying the practice is harmful and has “no place in modern New Zealand”.

Conversion therapy refers to the practice, often by religious groups, of trying to “cure” people of their sexuality, gender expression, or LGBTQI identity.

