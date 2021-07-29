Jeff Bezos Slammed By Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders For Space Trip After Not Paying Taxes

Articles

The Democratic Massachusetts Senator and 2020 U.S. Presidential election candidate Elizabeth Warren has taken it against Amazon owner and billionaire Jeff Bezos on Twitter. Namely, she slammed him for his recent trip to space – a rather frivolous expenditure.

We all know that he’s rich enough to go to space, but we also know that he’s rich enough to end world hunger, house millions of homeless, or even help stop climate change. However, instead, he chose to build a rocket and go to space, just as a flex.

As you probably know already, Bezos recently went on a space trip in a heated ‘space race’ with fellow billionaires such as Elon Musk.

Warren ripped Bezos on Twitter for his trip and wrote that the average American drowns in debt and can barely afford to live.

She also slammed Bezos for not paying money in taxes, despite being a billionaire and the wealthiest man alive.

According to ProPublica, an independent news source, Bezos did not pay a single cent in taxes in 2007, 2011, and 2018, and his pure tax rate between 2014-2018 was of less than one percent.

The richest guy on Earth can launch himself into space while over half the country lives paycheck to paycheck, nearly 43 million are saddled with student debt, and child care costs force millions out of work. He can afford to pitch in so everyone else gets a chance. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) July 25, 2021

Besides Warren, other notable politicians commented on Bezos’ recent space trip, including Independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders:

Jeff Bezos is using his time to go out and zoom around outer space. Good for him. Poll after poll shows the American people want him to pay his fair share of taxes back here on Earth. Let’s get it done. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) July 22, 2021

Warren and Sanders were not the only ones that called Bezos out on Twitter. Many others slammed him and thanked Amazon workers and customers for funding his recent space flight:

Jeff Bezos stole the surplus value of Amazon workers and used it to launch himself into space If that doesnt upset you, then you are a bootlicker of the highest order — Nick is a Fred Hampton Leftist (@SocialistMMA) July 22, 2021

Jeff Bezos is like “aren’t you jealous that I can go to space???” and it’s like, no dude, we’re jealous you can go to the hospital. — Robert Schultz (@_RobertSchultz) July 23, 2021

Jeff Bezos really was like “your stolen wages made this possible!” — Wagatwe Wanjuki (@wagatwe) July 20, 2021

Bezos says he thanks every “Amazon employee and every Amazon customer because you guys paid for all of this” — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) July 20, 2021

