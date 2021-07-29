Science Says This Supermodel Is The Most Beautiful Woman In The World

Articles

Even though the old saying goes that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, scientists believe that they’ve found the most beautiful woman in the world – and it’s supermodel Bella Hadid.

The 24-year-old model was found to fit in the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi at 94.35 percent. This name is used for a measure of physical perfection that dates back to ancient Greece, and Bella’s eyes, eyebrows, nose, lips, chin, jaw, and overall facial shape came closest to the Greeks’ idea of perfection.

Guess who came in second? Well, if it wasn’t for the one-and-only Beyonce! The 39-year-old singer came in with a 92.44 percent match-up to the Greek standards, while actress Amber Heard was third with 91.85 percent, followed by Ariana Grande with 91.81 percent.

The highest rated Briton was model Kate Moss with a readong of 91.05 percent, while Cara Delavingne had 89.99 percent.

The whole list was complied back in 2019 by using computerized mapping techniques by facial cosmetic surgeon Dr Julian De Silva. However, it goes without saying that these ‘measurements’ don’t mean anything, and there’s no one clear answer when it comes to beauty. As generic and cliche as it sounds, we’re truly all beautiful in our own way, and we won’t let a computer decide ‘who is the most beautiful person in the world’, will we?

