‘We’re back baby’: how this Australian-first Pride Centre is restoring the hope of a neighbourhood

Published on Wednesday, 28 July 2021

Once the central artery of Melbourne’s counterculture, Fitzroy Street in St Kilda has been down on its luck for decades – but things might be looking up

Fitzroy Street St Kilda has a shiny new centrepiece – the Victorian Pride Centre has finally opened its doors to the public with the lifting of the state’s lockdown.

The queer community centre, which is the only one of its type in Australia and one of the largest in the world, will house more than a dozen LGBTIQ+ organisations, the result of the Victorian state government and local Port Phillip council joining forces to get the $50m project off the ground.

