‘A nightmare scenario’: how an anti-trans Instagram post led to violence in the streets

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 28 July 2021 18:01 Hits: 3

Misinformation about Wi Spa, a Korean spa in Los Angeles, quickly spread around the world. Since then, trans women in LA have faced violence and online abuse

On 24 June, a woman claimed on Instagram that a Korean spa in Los Angeles had allowed a “man” to expose himself to women and girls in the women’s section.

The unsubstantiated allegations about Wi Spa in LA’s Koreatown neighborhood quickly spread from social media to rightwing forums to far-right news sites to Fox News, and were distorted by anti-transgender groups across multiple countries.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/jul/28/anti-trans-video-los-angeles-protest-wi-spa