Report Says Stay-At-Home Moms Are Worth Over $178k a Year

There’s a common misconception that stay-at-home parents, usually, moms, live an easy life and don’t earn a dime.

However, just because someone has decided to stay at home, it doesn’t necessarily mean that they don’t do anything and have a spa all day every day.

SAHM put in a huge amount of work every day, as it’s not easy to run a household – especially when considering that it’s an unpaid labor that often gets underestimated. Well, a recent report has finally managed to calculate the monetary value of the work stay-at-home parents put in, and it might surprise you!

According to Salary.com, the pay a stay-at-home mom would get if her efforts were treated like other jobs would be close to $178,201 a year! Yes, you read that right!

“This year’s study gave consideration to traditional roles – like a housekeeper, dietitian, and daycare teacher – and newer roles – like network administrator, social media communications, and recreational therapist.”

Even though the Covid-19 pandemic and the quarantine put even more burdensome to stay-at-home moms and wreaked havoc on the job market, household work is still considered a woman’s job, and it’s often underappreciated.

What’s devastating is that almost 45 percent of moms with school-age children in the US were not actively working last April, as they were either on paid or unpaid leave until they lost their job.

‘So in the single year… we wiped out three decades of progress of women in the workforce.’ — Women, particularly mothers, have been disproportionately impacted by a loss of jobs during the pandemic pic.twitter.com/iQTmzzl586 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 20, 2021

