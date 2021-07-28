US Army Wants to Push 18-Year-Old Girls To Register For Military Draft

Articles

Even though there has not been a military draft in the US since the Vietnam War, the US plans to force people aged 18 to 25 to register for the military draft – including women. The decision is an amendment to the federal defence budget, but many people have opposed it, including senior Pentagon officials.

The Senate National Defense Authorization Act was approved by the Senate Armed Services Committee recently and the word ‘male’ will be dropped from the 1948 Military Selective Service Act.

Young men still have to register for the Military Selective Service System, even though there hasn’t been a draft, and they could be penalized in not doing so.

The opinions of having women register for the draft, however, have been divided. Although some peple believe that it’s a mistake, and 5 republican senators voted against the plan, others believe that it’s ‘a necessary and fair step’ to include women in the draft.

This is what President Joe Biden said last year on the issue:

‘The United States does not need a larger military, and we don’t need a draft at this time. I would, however, ensure that women are also eligible to register for the Selective Service System so that men and women are treated equally in the event of future conflicts.’

Source: Unilad

