Japan is also swimming against the tide on same-sex marriage | Brief letters

LGBTQ+ rights in Japan | Literary incorrectness | PMQs | A marital palindrome | Cross words

Many congratulations to Tom Daley on his magnificent win with Matty Lee. Probably worth pointing out, though, that while your article is correct in saying that same-sex marriage is not legal in either Russia or China, (Tom Daley ‘incredibly proud to say I am gay and an Olympic champion’, 26 July) the same state of affairs is sadly true in the host country, Japan.
Graham Courtney
Tokyo, Japan

• I have long expressed to the younger members of my family that the Guardian represents a bedrock of literary correctness. So you must appreciate my mortification at reading “more trains, less planes” in your second leader (25 July). Please have the young scribbler write out “fewer not less” a hundred times or so.
Tony Ward
Loughborough, Leicestershire

