Women’s Resource Centre statement: Racism in the VAWG sector

Published on Tuesday, 27 July 2021

Women’s Resource Centre have released a statement acknowledging that racism is endemic across the women’s sector. The statement notes that racism manifests in many ways such as predatory competitive bidding for established specialist organisations work, uneven distribution of resources, silencing of racialized women, ignoring their experiences and enacting daily actions of discrimination. Women’s Resource Centre …

