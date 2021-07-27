The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

S1 E7: Lawrence Chaney, Ru Paul’s Drag Race winner

Category: Sex Hits: 5

Grace’s guest on Comfort Eating this week is drag superstar Lawrence Chaney. He joins Grace over video and presents her with her favourite snack of the series so far. They bond over a mutual love of Joan Collins, the fun and fast food late-night Glasgow has to offer, and discuss what winning a show like Drag Race means to someone who’s experienced bullying all their life

https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/audio/2021/jul/27/s1-e7-lawrence-chaney-ru-pauls-drag-race-winner

