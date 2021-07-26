Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 26 July 2021 09:32 Hits: 3

Ever since the news hit the headlines that the Norwegian women’s handball team will have to pay a fine for defying the sport’s bikini bottom rule, singer and songwriter Pink has offered to pay the fine.

Notably, the Norwegian handball team broke the rules while participating at the European Beach Handball Championships, where they won the bronze medal.

THe EHF handed the team a €1,500 for ‘improper clothing’, as uniform regulations state that women ‘should wear a bikini where the top should be a tight-fitting sports bra with deep openings at the arms and the bottom must not be more than 10 centimeters on the sides’.

Even though men’s teams are allowed to wear shorts during competition, many critics say that the governing body is enforcing a gendered double standard, and many players on the team felt that bikini bottoms should not be mandatory.

In fact, many have argued that the regulations are degrading and impractical, and Pink was just one of the many people that was shocked and surprised by the rule.

I’m VERY proud of the Norwegian female beach handball team FOR PROTESTING THE VERY SEXIST RULES ABOUT THEIR “uniform”. The European handball federation SHOULD BE FINED FOR SEXISM. Good on ya, ladies. I’ll be happy to pay your fines for you. Keep it up. — P!nk (@Pink) July 25, 2021

Norway’s Handball Federation also backed the decision of their players and said that they’ll pay the fine themselves.

“We are very proud of these girls who are at the European Championships in beach handball. They raised their voice and told us that enough is enough. We are the Norwegian Handball Federation and we stand behind you and support you.

We will continue to fight to change the international regulations for attire, so that players can play in the clothing they are comfortable with.” – they noted.

Source: LADBible

The post Pink Happy to Pay The Fine Norwegian Handball Team Received For Their Defiance appeared first on Femalista.

Read more https://www.femalista.com/pink-happy-to-pay-the-fine-norwegian-handball-team-received-for-their-defiance/