Published on Sunday, 25 July 2021

Hungarians joined the annual Budapest Pride march to support LGBTQ+ people and oppose a law that limits teaching about homosexuality and transgender issues in schools. Organisers said in a statement the rally would show opposition to 'power-hungry politicians' and reject intimidation of LGBTQ people

