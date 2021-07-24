Thousands march in Budapest Pride to oppose anti-LGBTQ law

Category: Sex Hits: 4
Demonstrators say law that bans teaching of issue in schools is causing division in Hungary
Thousands of Hungarians have joined the annual Budapest Pride march to support LGBTQ people and protest against a law that limits teaching about homosexuality and transgender issues in schools.
Hungary’s nationalist prime minister, Viktor Orbán, in power since 2010, has introduced social policies that he says aim to safeguard traditional Christian values from western liberalism, stoking tensions with the EU.
Related: Budapest Pride march is a protest against anti-gay laws, say organisers
There’s an undercurrent of anger and protest at the recent laws, but the overwhelming mood at Budapest Pride is celebratory pic.twitter.com/zHR7QEOYpvContinue reading...
Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/jul/24/thousands-march-budapest-pride-oppose-anti-lgbt-law