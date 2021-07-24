Thousands march in Budapest Pride to oppose anti-LGBTQ law

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 24 July 2021 14:49 Hits: 4

Demonstrators say law that bans teaching of issue in schools is causing division in Hungary

Thousands of Hungarians have joined the annual Budapest Pride march to support LGBTQ people and protest against a law that limits teaching about homosexuality and transgender issues in schools.

Hungary’s nationalist prime minister, Viktor Orbán, in power since 2010, has introduced social policies that he says aim to safeguard traditional Christian values from western liberalism, stoking tensions with the EU.

Related: Budapest Pride march is a protest against anti-gay laws, say organisers

There’s an undercurrent of anger and protest at the recent laws, but the overwhelming mood at Budapest Pride is celebratory pic.twitter.com/zHR7QEOYpv

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/jul/24/thousands-march-budapest-pride-oppose-anti-lgbt-law