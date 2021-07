Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 24 July 2021 17:35 Hits: 7

Lev Radin / Shutterstock

The article explains that there have been "misguided" accusations of "queerbaiting" against Cardi, but it doesn't explain she's bisexual. Was it erasure or a misunderstanding?

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/07/cardi-b-denounces-notion-queerbaiting-response-rolling-stone-article/