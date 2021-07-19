The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Gay rugby player wins five-year battle against deportation to Kenya

Court rules against Home Office’s plan to remove Kenneth Macharia, 41, who feared persecution

A gay rugby player is celebrating after winning a five-year battle against deportation to Kenya, where he feared he would be persecuted because of his sexuality.

Kenneth Macharia, 41, on Monday won an appeal in the immigration tribunal against Home Office plans to remove him from the UK. His campaign attracted huge public backing, with more than 180,000 people signing a petition calling on the Home Office to let him stay.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/jul/19/gay-rugby-player-wins-battle-deportation-kenya-kenneth-macharia

