I make my bisexuality clear to new dates. With most women, that disclosure signals the end | Patrick Gosselin

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 19 July 2021 17:30 Hits: 2

For most of his adult life, Patrick Gosselin was married to a woman – now that he is single and dating, navigating bisexuality in his 50s can be complex

I’m bi. There, I said it. I am bi. I like men. I like women. Sexually, romantically, emotionally, intellectually.

Why do I feel I have to say it? Because people make assumptions about your sexuality based on the gender of the person you are with at the time. So bisexuals are perpetually coming out.

Related: LGBTQI+ allies: the Australian teachers standing up to homophobic slurs and bullying

Related: Experience: I was pregnant at the same time as my partner

You can hear more from Patrick and others on Being Bisexual tonight on SBS Insight at 8.30pm

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/2021/jul/20/i-make-my-bisexuality-clear-to-new-dates-with-most-women-that-disclosure-signals-the-end