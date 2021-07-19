The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

I make my bisexuality clear to new dates. With most women, that disclosure signals the end | Patrick Gosselin

For most of his adult life, Patrick Gosselin was married to a woman – now that he is single and dating, navigating bisexuality in his 50s can be complex

I’m bi. There, I said it. I am bi. I like men. I like women. Sexually, romantically, emotionally, intellectually.

Why do I feel I have to say it? Because people make assumptions about your sexuality based on the gender of the person you are with at the time. So bisexuals are perpetually coming out.

