Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 23 July 2021 18:00 Hits: 6

File/Composite

Shawn Skelly is the second trans person ever confirmed by the Senate to a position, and Gina Ortiz Jones is the first woman of color to become the second-in-command of the Air Force.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/07/senate-confirms-two-vets-survived-dont-ask-dont-tell-top-pentagon-positions/