US church official resigns after news outlet uses phone data to out him as Grindr user

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 21 July 2021 16:55 Hits: 3

Jeffrey Burill steps down after Catholic media outlet obtains cellphone data that revealed he was a user of gay dating app

The top administrator of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops resigned after cellphone data revealed that he was a frequent user of Grindr, the queer dating app, and regularly visited gay bars.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the organization announced that Monsignor Jeffrey Burill had resigned as its general secretary after the group learned of “impending media reports alleging possible improper behavior”.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/jul/21/church-official-resigns-grindr-use-location-data-obtained-the-pillar