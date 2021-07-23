The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Budapest Pride march is a protest against anti-gay laws, say organisers

Hungary’s LGBT community expects high turnout for march on Saturday marking end of Pride month

Saturday’s Pride march in Budapest will be “a celebration, but also a protest”, organisers have said, as Hungary’s LGBT community prepares to rally in defiance of an escalating anti-gay campaign by the country’s government.

Johanna Majercsik, one of the organisers of Pride month in Budapest, which culminates with the march, said she expected to see many more in attendance than the roughly 20,000 marchers who attended the last Pride march in the city, two years ago.

