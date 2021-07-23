The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Ghana: anti-gay bill proposing 10-year prison sentences sparks outrage

Bill could mean 10 years in prison for LGBTQ+ people and those who support their rights

Draft anti-gay legislation submitted to Ghana’s parliament could propose up to 10 years in jail for LGBTQ+ people as well as groups and individuals who advocate for their rights, express sympathy or offer social or medical support, in one of the most draconian and sweeping anti-gay laws proposed around the world.

Support for intersex people would also be criminalised and the government could direct intersex people to receive “gender realignment” surgery, said the draft legislation.

