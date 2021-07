Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 20 July 2021 13:39 Hits: 3

Shutterstock

The judge said misgendering is a valid way "to express an ideological disagreement with another person’s expressed gender identity," as if trans elders should have to debate who they are with the people who care for them.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/07/court-rules-care-facilities-free-speech-right-misgender-transgender-elders/