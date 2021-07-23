Catholic Church Leader Who Voted to Deny Biden Communion Caught Using Gay Dating App

Articles

Published on Friday, 23 July 2021

The conservative United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) recently approved a measure that could pave the way for the Catholic Church to deny President Joe Biden Communion and ban him from participating in the sacred ritual because of his support on abortion rights.

Notably, Biden is a devout Catholic who had considered becoming a priest in his youth. As you probably know already, he rarely misses mass, and he often even quotes scriptures. However, when asked about the decision of the bishops, he said that ‘it’s a private matter and he doesn’t think it’s going to happen’.

According to the bishops, though, the new guidance will push “Catholics who are cultural, political, or parochial leaders to witness the faith.”

However, the general secretary of the USCCB, Monsignor Jeffrey Burrill, was recently forced to step down due to some allegations about his private life. Namely, the Wisconsin priest has been accused of possible improper behavior. Even though it did not include allegations of misconduct with minors, the Pillar, a Catholic publication, found evidence that the priest engaged in a serial misconduct. After an analysis of Burrill’s phone, it was found that it has been emitting data signals from an app called Grinder on a daily basis during 2018, 2019, and 2020.

Even though using the app to meet people is not a crime, it’s strictly forbidden in the Catholic church – especially for someone in his position.

Burrill, and the USCCB, are widely known for their opposition of LGBTQ+ equality and he had promoted anti-trans legislation in the past.

