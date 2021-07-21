Hungary’s Viktor Orbán will hold referendum on anti-LBGT law

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 21 July 2021

Prime minister announces referendum on ‘child protection’ three days before Budapest Pride march

Hungary’s far-right prime minister, Viktor Orbán, has announced that his government will hold a nationwide referendum on “child protection”, a euphemism for parts of a recent law widely condemned as discriminatory that bans any portrayal of LGBT people in materials meant for children.

“LGBTQ activists visit kindergartens and schools and conduct sexual education classes. They want to do this here in Hungary as well,” said Orbán in a Facebook video statement placed on Wednesday.

