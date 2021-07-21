Patrick Lenton: the funniest things I have ever seen (on the internet)

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 21 July 2021

The outgoing editor of pop culture site Junkee takes us through the standout links among the deluge he has had to ‘guzzle like a thirsty orphan lamb’

Patrick Lenton’s new book, Sexy Tales of Paleontology, is out now

Because of my job and my personality and my high school trauma (I was too hot to be likable), I am forced to be in a constant state of high alert on the internet. Every day for me is like we’re evacuating the president, klaxons ringing, red lights flashing, long-legged women in power suits handing me thick binders – except instead of moving an old important man to a bunker, we’re just finding memes on the internet to compile and send to our filthy little readers.

The sheer input of new information I have been forced to guzzle down every day like a thirsty orphan lamb is upsetting, like a never-ending game of bob-for-apples, with the water being the internet, apples being things happening online, and the strong forearms holding my head under the water being the insatiable demand for content from the digital media industry. It’s made me both deranged and incredibly jaded, where I’ll be able to watch the latest viral comedy video without feeling a flicker of emotion, then claim I “am screaming” about it. I am not screaming – I am simply enduring.

